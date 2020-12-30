Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

