BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.88

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.65. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 188,624 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

