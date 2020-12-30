Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head to Head Review

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.89 $13.35 million $0.51 13.35 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.81 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western New England Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

