Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells $51,585.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00.

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 559,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $237.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

