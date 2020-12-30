Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Cap of $13.29 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $629,643.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00129500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00569778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00156053 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

