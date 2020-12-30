Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.03

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 106236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts expect that Basf Se will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

