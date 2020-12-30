Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.55. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 174,610 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BTE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.50 to $0.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.55 to $0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 232.91%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 151.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,686,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

