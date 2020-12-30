Beer Money Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $495,883.85 and approximately $17,415.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

