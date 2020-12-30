Beer Money Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $495,883.85 and $17,415.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

