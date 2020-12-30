Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,072.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $417,533.39 and approximately $77,072.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,384,483 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

