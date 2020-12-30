Bella Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $12.30 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $12.30 million and $4.53 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00286778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.01974992 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

