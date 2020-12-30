Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, Benz has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. Benz has a market cap of $794.36 and $644.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00581841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00158093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

