Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE BLI traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. 338,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.