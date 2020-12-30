Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of BBY opened at $100.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,145 shares of company stock worth $80,119,959 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

