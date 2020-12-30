BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158,110.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $824,312.71 and $158,110.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00183571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00564368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00301657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049612 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

