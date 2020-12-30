BidaskClub Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grifols by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Grifols by 31.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Grifols by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

