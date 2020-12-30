BidaskClub Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Buy

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,930 shares of company stock worth $468,255 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

