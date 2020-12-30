BidaskClub Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Buy

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

