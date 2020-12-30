BidaskClub Lowers Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Strong Sell

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.97.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

