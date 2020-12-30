BidaskClub Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Sell

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of G opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 468,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Genpact by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

