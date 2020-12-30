BidaskClub Lowers Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) to Buy

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIRK. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

