BidaskClub Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

VSTM opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Verastem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verastem by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

