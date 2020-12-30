BidaskClub Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

