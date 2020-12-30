BidaskClub Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to “Buy”

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

