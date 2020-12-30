Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 0.8%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

