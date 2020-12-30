Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $608.33.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.42. 2,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.