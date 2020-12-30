Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $295,642.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at $203,919,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,185,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

