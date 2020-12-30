Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.84. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 28,828 shares changing hands.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.