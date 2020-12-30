BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

