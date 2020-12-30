BitCoal (COAL) One Day Volume Hits $13.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $7,752.01 and $13.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00554339 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

