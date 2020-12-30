BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,903.19

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $98,903.19 and $1,101.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00446221 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,509.37 or 0.97350536 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.