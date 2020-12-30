Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00051630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $277.69 million and $3.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.01218825 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3,523.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00240327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

