Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, YoBit, BtcTrade.im and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $84.78 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001615 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, Coinnest, Huobi, Crex24, Binance, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb, BigONE and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

