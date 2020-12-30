BitCoin One Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00134338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00188072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00592119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00053422 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

