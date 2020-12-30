BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,093 shares of company stock worth $19,241,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

