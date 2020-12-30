Blacer Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

