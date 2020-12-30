BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Position in Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $30,000.

BEEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

BEEM stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

