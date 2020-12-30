BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Crown Crafts worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

