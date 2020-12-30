BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:NREF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:NREF) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

NREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

