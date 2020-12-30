BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,218 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Reading International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,650,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $111.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.