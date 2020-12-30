BlackRock Inc. Sells 199,658 Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genfit were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Genfit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Genfit stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Genfit SA has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

