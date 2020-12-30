BlackRock Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

