BlackRock Inc. Sells 90,165 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGIO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE BGIO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 26,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $234,615.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.