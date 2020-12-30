Blake Russell Sells 5,108 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. 3,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

