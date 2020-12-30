Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 9.3%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 980,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,683,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

APRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 in the last 90 days. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

