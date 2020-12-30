BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Stock Price Up 27.8%

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)’s share price rose 27.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

