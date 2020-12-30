Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Up 56.6% This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $276,993.47 and $11,935.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00283190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01973523 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

