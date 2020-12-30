Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $560.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

