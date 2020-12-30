Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $65.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $247.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 474,678 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,462. The firm has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

