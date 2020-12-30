Bora Chung Sells 22,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.